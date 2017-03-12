Cecil Rhodes' Grave in Zimbabwe Has B...

Cecil Rhodes' Grave in Zimbabwe Has Become an Awkward Tourist Attraction

A grave is different than a monument, and it's smart of the government to see the commercial potential of Rhodes' grave for tourism. If you listen close, you can likely hear him spinning in it right now.

