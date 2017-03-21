Caledonia Mining Reports All-time Hig...

Caledonia Mining Reports All-time High Gold Output From Zimbabwean Ops In 2016

Canada-based Caledonia Mining Corporation says it has managed to attain an all-time record gold production at its mine in Zimbabwe of 50.351 ounces last year, with output rising 18 per cent from 2015. The listed mining company is the parent firm of Blanket Mine, based in Zimbabwe's Matabeleland South province.

