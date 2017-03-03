246 dead, thousands homeless as flood hits Zimbabwe
At least 246 people died and over 2,000 others were left homeless as torrential rains continued to unleash flood in Zimbabwe, a cabinet minister said Thursday. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere appealed for assistance from the international community, development partners and the private sector to address the plight of the affected citizens.
