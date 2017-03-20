2013 promises haunt Zanu PF

2013 promises haunt Zanu PF

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Zimbabwe Situation

As the watershed 2018 national polls beckon, President Robert Mugabe's warring ruling Zanu PF is in a big quandary about what to say on account of its dismal failure to deliver on any of its 2013 election promises. Among the promises that are coming back to bite Zanu PF are its utopian pledges to create 2,2 million jobs - as well the much-trumpeted, pie-in-the-sky mega deals with Russia and China, which were signed in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC