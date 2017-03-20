2013 promises haunt Zanu PF

As the watershed 2018 national polls beckon, President Robert Mugabe's warring ruling Zanu PF is in a big quandary about what to say on account of its dismal failure to deliver on any of its 2013 election promises. Among the promises that are coming back to bite Zanu PF are its utopian pledges to create 2,2 million jobs - as well the much-trumpeted, pie-in-the-sky mega deals with Russia and China, which were signed in 2014.

