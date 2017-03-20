2013 promises haunt Zanu PF
As the watershed 2018 national polls beckon, President Robert Mugabe's warring ruling Zanu PF is in a big quandary about what to say on account of its dismal failure to deliver on any of its 2013 election promises. Among the promises that are coming back to bite Zanu PF are its utopian pledges to create 2,2 million jobs - as well the much-trumpeted, pie-in-the-sky mega deals with Russia and China, which were signed in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Zimbabwe Situation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC