ZINARA should answer motorist

The Harare City Council has urged the Zimbabwe National Road Authority to answer motorist over the appalling state of roads in the city. Addressing councillors in a full council meeting last night Mayor of Harare Bernard Manyenyeni said the city is being lambasted by motorist and the travelling public for ineptitude of the national road authority.

Chicago, IL

