ZINARA should answer motorist
The Harare City Council has urged the Zimbabwe National Road Authority to answer motorist over the appalling state of roads in the city. Addressing councillors in a full council meeting last night Mayor of Harare Bernard Manyenyeni said the city is being lambasted by motorist and the travelling public for ineptitude of the national road authority.
