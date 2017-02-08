Zimbabwe's top court throws out case against Mugabe
Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court dismissed a case against President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday lodged by an activist who accused the ageing leader of violating the southern African country's supreme law during protests last year. The case was the first time a private citizen has asked the court to decide whether actions by 92-year-old Mugabe, the world's oldest leader, violated the constitution.
