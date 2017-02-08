Zimbabwe's top court throws out case ...

Zimbabwe's top court throws out case against Mugabe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court dismissed a case against President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday lodged by an activist who accused the ageing leader of violating the southern African country's supreme law during protests last year. The case was the first time a private citizen has asked the court to decide whether actions by 92-year-old Mugabe, the world's oldest leader, violated the constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,783 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC