Zimbabwe's Mugabe marks 93rd birthday with lavish celebrations

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Saturday marked his 93rd birthday with a lavish party organized by the youth wing in his Zanu-PF party in Matopos, Matabeleland South. The veteran, who is the world's oldest leader, turned 93 on February 21 and every year youths in his party organize a massive birthday celebration in his honor under the banner of the 21st February Movement.

