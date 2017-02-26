Zimbabwe's Mugabe marks 93rd birthday with lavish celebrations

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Saturday marked his 93rd birthday with a lavish party organized by the youth wing in his Zanu-PF party in Matopos, Matabeleland South. The veteran, who is the world's oldest leader, turned 93 on February 21 and every year youths in his party organize a massive birthday celebration in his honor under the banner of the 21st February Movement.

