Zimbabwe's High Court Frees Activist Pastor

Yesterday, Zimbabwe's High Court freed prominent activist and pastor Evan Mawarire on US$300 bail after a week in prison. Mawarire's arrest on February 1 at Harare International Airport after he returned from six months in the United States caused an outcry from local and international rights groups.

Chicago, IL

