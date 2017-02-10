Zimbabwe's High Court Frees Activist Pastor
Yesterday, Zimbabwe's High Court freed prominent activist and pastor Evan Mawarire on US$300 bail after a week in prison. Mawarire's arrest on February 1 at Harare International Airport after he returned from six months in the United States caused an outcry from local and international rights groups.
