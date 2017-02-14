Zimbabweans use 105 mln condoms in 2016 amid HIV threat
More than 105 million condoms were used in Zimbabwe last year thanks to a successful promotion of condom use as an effective HIV prevention method, local media New Ziana reported Tuesday. Zimbabwe joined on Tuesday to commemorate International Condom Day.
