Zimbabwe: Zimtrade Hosts 'How to Export to Sweden' Seminar

ZimTrade, in collaboration with Open Trade Gate Sweden and the Embassy of Sweden in Zimbabwe, will host a seminar on "How to Export to Sweden" next week in Bulawayo.Over 30 participants from the clothing, textiles as well as leather sector will attend this session. This session follows a similar one held in Harare in September 2015.

