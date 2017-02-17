Zimbabwe: Zim a Big Prison, Says #ThisFlag Movement Pastor Mawarire
Pastor Evan Mawarire was defiant when he emerged out of the gates of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison following his brief incarceration on treason related charges early this month, declaring that there would be no let-up in his campaign to bring President Robert Mugabe's regime to account. Mawarire was arrested as landed at Harare International Airport on February 1 after spending six months in the United States.
