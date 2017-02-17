Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Arrested Ove...

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Arrested Over Chitungwiza Violence

The three Zanu PF youths who allegedly embarked on a reign of terror in Chitungwiza during a clean-up campaign by Transform Zimbabwe members, were last week arrested on charges of public violence. TZ yesterday held another clean-up campaign in Highfields where Zanu PF youths were also threatening to disrupt the exercise.

