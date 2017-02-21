Zimbabwe: Youths Threaten to Invade F...

Zimbabwe: Youths Threaten to Invade Firms

Read more: AllAfrica.com

HWANGE: Youths here have threatened to invade some companies including those owned by government for allegedly marginalising them by bringing people from other provinces for casual jobs. Youths voiced their concerns to Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda who summoned some of the companies to a meeting in Hwange last The meeting was attended by representatives of companies such as Technosphere, Zimbabwe Power Company, Makomo Resources, South Mining as well as Zesa and Zanu PF provincial leadership.

Chicago, IL

