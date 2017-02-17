Zimbabwe: Women Accused of Killing, Dumping Infants
Two women arrested for killing their newborn babies in separate incidents appeared in court last week. Patience Chawasarira reportedly gave birth alone at home and buried the child in her backyard in Rugare, Harare.
