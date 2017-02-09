Zimbabwe: We'll Not Fail to Pay Salaries - Govt
Government has assured civil servants that it will not fail to pay them, although it will continue to stagger payments since the country is operating on a cash budget. Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa said contrary to claims by the country's detractors that Government might fail to pay salaries because its revenue base continues to dwindle, he did not foresee that arising.
