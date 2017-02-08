Zimbabwe: Vice President Mphoko Hauled to Court Over Land

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has been hauled before the courts by villagers in Tshayile in Bubi, Matabeleland North, who are seeking to block the 76-year-old diplomat from extending the boundaries of his Mzohluzo Farm into their land. The Financial Gazette can exclusively reveal that 68 villagers from Tshayile, led by Vusa Ncube, filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court in the second city on January 24, pleading with the bench to declare the actions of the top ZANU-PF politician, unlawful.

