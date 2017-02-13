Zimbabwe: UK-Based Activists Petition UN As Nation Counts Down to 2018 Election

AS Zimbabwe gears towards the 2018 elections, the United Nations must "prepare the ground" for a supported government that will take over from "failed" president Robert Mugabe, Zimbabweans based in the UK have said. In a petition sent to the UN, Zim Vigil, a London-based activist group, said it was high time the UN prepared for the post Mugabe crisis.

