Zimbabwe: U.S.$2.5 Million Budget for...

Zimbabwe: U.S.$2.5 Million Budget for Mugabe's 93rd Birthday Bash

20 hrs ago

'That amount of money should be diverted to the Department of Social Welfare where it can be used to buy food and other essentials that are badly needed by the poor and marginalized people in our country .' THE ruling Zanu PF party is reportedly looking to spend some $2.5 million on President Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday party, NewZimbabwe.com has gathered.

Chicago, IL

