Zimbabwe: Top Cop Nabbed Over U.S.$60...

Zimbabwe: Top Cop Nabbed Over U.S.$60 Bribe

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The officer-in-charge of Mbare Police Station was yesterday trapped and arrested after she allegedly demanded a $60 bribe from a motorist to facilitate the release of his vehicle that had been impounded over a traffic offence. The senior officer, only identified as Chief Inspector Sigauke, was yesterday evening still detained at Rhodesville Police Station and assisting police with investigations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC