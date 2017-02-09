Zimbabwe: Top Cop Nabbed Over U.S.$60 Bribe
The officer-in-charge of Mbare Police Station was yesterday trapped and arrested after she allegedly demanded a $60 bribe from a motorist to facilitate the release of his vehicle that had been impounded over a traffic offence. The senior officer, only identified as Chief Inspector Sigauke, was yesterday evening still detained at Rhodesville Police Station and assisting police with investigations.
Read more at AllAfrica.com.
