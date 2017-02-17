Zimbabwe to be hit hardest by armywor...

Zimbabwe to be hit hardest by armyworm outbreak: UN food agency

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Zimbabwe is likely to be the country hardest hit by an outbreak of armyworms that is destroying crops and threatening food security in southern Africa, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization said that up to 130,000 hectares of maize and corn crops could be affected in Zimbabwe, compared to a reported 90,000 hectares in Zambia and 50,000 hectares in Namibia.

Chicago, IL

