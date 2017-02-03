Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag Founder Mawarire ...

Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag Founder Mawarire Denied Bail

Zimbabwean pastor, Evan Mawarire, famous for launching the #ThisFlag protest, has been denied bail by a Harare court. He was arrested on arrival from the US and is being charged with subverting the government.

Chicago, IL

