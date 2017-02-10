Zimbabwe: Teachers Vow to Petition Mugabe New Curriculum
A Teachers union is soliciting for 500 000 signatures from members with the aim of petitioning President Robert Mugabe to stop the implementation of the new curriculum introduced by education minister, Lazarus Dokora. Dokora, in January this year, introduced a new curriculum in the primary and secondary education system "without" consulting teachers and other stakeholders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|18 hr
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC