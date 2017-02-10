Zimbabwe: Teachers Vow to Petition Mu...

Zimbabwe: Teachers Vow to Petition Mugabe New Curriculum

Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Teachers union is soliciting for 500 000 signatures from members with the aim of petitioning President Robert Mugabe to stop the implementation of the new curriculum introduced by education minister, Lazarus Dokora. Dokora, in January this year, introduced a new curriculum in the primary and secondary education system "without" consulting teachers and other stakeholders.

Chicago, IL

