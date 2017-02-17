Zimbabwe: Stunner Assaulted

Local rapper Desmond "Stunner" Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner surfaced on social media fuelling speculation that he had been beaten by people sent by his ex-wife Olinda Chapel with whom he is at loggerheads.

