Zimbabwe: 'Stop Using Birth Control So We Can Attract Investment' - Senators
That's the controversial suggestion from a group of legislators from Zimbabwe's upper house - and it's got some commentators very upset. According to the Hansard, which provides a transcript of Zimbabwe's parliamentary debates, senators earlier this month moved a motion calling for the Zimbabwe government to promote large families and get NGOs that have been pushing for birth control to instead "promote family growth".
