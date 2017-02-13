Zimbabwe: Stock Exchange Boss Acquitted
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange chief executive Mr Alban Dhladhla Chirume was last Friday acquitted on charges of assaulting his estranged wife, Susan Mutangadura. The presiding magistrate, Mr Arnold Maburo, ruled that what Mutangadura alleged could not have happened given the topography of the scene.
