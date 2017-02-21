Zimbabwe: Social Security Body Inject...

Zimbabwe: Social Security Body Injects U.S.$20 Million Into Fertiliser Firms

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE National Social Security Authority has injected US$20 million into fertiliser companies Windmill and Zimbabwe Fertiliser Company to boost production and meet demand for government's command agriculture programme, businessdigest has learnt. Command agriculture is a government scheme that targets farmers near water bodies who can put a minimum of 200 hectares under maize per farmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,544 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC