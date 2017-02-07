Zimbabwe: Sex Worker Killed in Cold B...

Zimbabwe: Sex Worker Killed in Cold Blood

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Harare man reportedly hired a sex worker for the night before gruesomely slitting her throat with a broken beer bottle following an altercation over payment. Stuart Dickson Tembo , who is employed as a gardener in Borrowdale, is said to have hired Juliet Kadungure whom he met in a bar at Mverechena Business Centre in Dombo- shava.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,642 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC