Zimbabwe: 'Several' Injured As Nando's Building Collapses in Bulawayo

At least four people were reportedly injured when a building housing a Nando's fastfood outlet collapsed in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Saturday. According to Sunday News, unconfirmed reports last night said that one of the injured had succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital.

