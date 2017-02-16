Zimbabwe: Security Opens Up on Chiadzwa Diamond Mines Atrocities

This week the Zimbabwe Independent -- which in December last year began publishing fresh stories based on our ground-breaking investigation into the Marange alluvial diamonds discovery and subsequent looting -- made a breakthrough by interviewing various security officers who were involved in gross human rights violations. Owing to the sensitive nature of the issue, it was difficult for our investigative team to convince senior security officers to open up but, through painstaking efforts, they finally agreed to shed light into how the state wiped out the illegal diamond miners under Operation Hakudzokwi which resulted in untold suffering, arbitrary arrests and deaths of artisanal miners at the hands of ruthless security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.