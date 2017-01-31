Zimbabwe: Rural Teachers to Go On Str...

Zimbabwe: Rural Teachers to Go On Strike Over Unpaid Bonus

A RURAL teachers' union has given government two weeks to pay-up bonuses owed to civil servants, failing which the State workers would go on strike. The development comes after a recent meeting attended by the APEX union leaders and ministers resulted in a deadlock with the workers turning-down their employer's offer to pay the 2016 bonuses using un-serviced housing stands.

