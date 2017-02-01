Zimbabwe: Ruling Party Politician Implicated in Fuel Scam

Zanu-PF legislator for Harare East Cde Terrence Mukupe has been mentioned in the fuel scam involving four tankers that entered the country with 140 000 litres of diesel purportedly in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose contents were emptied in Chitungwiza and replaced with water.The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority did not charge excise duty for the fuel at Forbes Border Post after being duped the cargo was destined for the DRC. This prejudiced the State of $55 650.

