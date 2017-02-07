Zimbabwe: Rights Body Grills Police C...

Zimbabwe: Rights Body Grills Police Chief Over Use of Teargas on Peaceful Protestors

2 hrs ago

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has ordered police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri to stop using tear gas as "minimum" force on peaceful protesters. Most of these protests were engineered by social movements such as #ThisFlag and #Tajamuka and were meant to challenge the government to mend the country's deteriorating economy.

Chicago, IL

