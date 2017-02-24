Zimbabwe protest pastor says open to ...

Zimbabwe protest pastor says open to a political run

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Zimbabwe's president, Robert Mugabe, has lambasted the " inferior mentality " of those members of his country's black population who want to work for white people. 'The call to step down must come from my party, my party at the congress, my party at central committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC