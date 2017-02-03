Zimbabwe: Protest Pastor Mawarire Charged, Faces 20 Years in Jail
Zimbabwean cleric and activist, Evan Mawarire, was on Thursday charged with attempting to subvert President Robert Mugabe's constitutionally elected government, according to his lawyer. Mawarire was arrested on Wednesday at the Harare International Airport on his surprise return to Zimbabwe - after spending several months in self-imposed exile.
