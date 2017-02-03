Zimbabwe: Protest Pastor 'Held in Maximum Security Prison' - Lawyer

Evan Mawarire, the protest pastor arrested in Harare as he returned from exile in the US this week, is being held in a maximum security prison, one of his lawyers said on Saturday. The #ThisFlag movement founder "has been classified as a 'D' Class remand prisoner and is being detained at Chikurubi Prison where convicted murderers are held instead of the normal remand holding centre", Fadzayi Mahere said on Facebook.

