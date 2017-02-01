Zimbabwe: Prominent Boxing Referee Dies

Zimbabwe: Prominent Boxing Referee Dies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

JOHN "Toro" Gova one of the most revered professional boxing referees in Zimbabwe who also helped the late All-Africa heavyweight champion Proud "Kilimanjaro" Chinembiri to rise to stardom has died.He was 64. Gova, who was born and bred in Mbare, died at Harare Central Hospital in the early hours of yesterday after having been admitted there last Monday, suffering from chest pains, according to his daughter Martha. Known in local boxing circles as "Toro" owing to his height, Gova handled a number of international professional boxing bouts here and neighbouring countries such as Zambia and South Africa in a career that covered both the pre and post-Independence era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC