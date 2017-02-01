Zimbabwe: Prominent Boxing Referee Dies

JOHN "Toro" Gova one of the most revered professional boxing referees in Zimbabwe who also helped the late All-Africa heavyweight champion Proud "Kilimanjaro" Chinembiri to rise to stardom has died.He was 64. Gova, who was born and bred in Mbare, died at Harare Central Hospital in the early hours of yesterday after having been admitted there last Monday, suffering from chest pains, according to his daughter Martha. Known in local boxing circles as "Toro" owing to his height, Gova handled a number of international professional boxing bouts here and neighbouring countries such as Zambia and South Africa in a career that covered both the pre and post-Independence era.

