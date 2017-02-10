Zimbabwe: Poor Funding Stalls Road Rehab
Zimbabwean roads are in a deplorable state with the incessant rains during this rainy season worsening the situation for both tarred and gravel roads.Officials from the country's provinces bemoaned the poor state of roads saying there was need to address the problem as a matter of urgency as some of the roads had become impassible. Below are reports of the country's roads situation from our bureaus in various provinces.
