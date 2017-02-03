Zimbabwe: People With Albinism Struggle to Get Sunscreen Lotion

LOCAL manufacturers have bemoaned lack of financial support to import ingredients used to manufacture sunscreen medication for people living with albinism. Speaking at the handover ceremony of sunscreen lotions to the Alive Albinism Initiative organised by CBZ in Harare yesterday, Joey Chifamba, a doctor from the Applied Dermatological Research and Innovation Centre , said there was need for the country to manufacture the sunscreen creams locally to alleviate the plight of people living with albinism.

