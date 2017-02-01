Zimbabwe pastor who led protests is a...

Zimbabwe pastor who led protests is arrested on return home

In this Tuesday May. 3, 2016 file photo, Evans Mawarire a young pastor in the Harare poses for a photo with the Zimbabwean flag wrapped around his body. A lawyer says a Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the United States after launching a popular protest movement has been arrested on his return home.

Chicago, IL

