Zimbabwe pastor behind protests faces 20 years in prison

A lawyer says a Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the Unite... Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison early Thursday, ending a nearly 24-hour hostage standoff that left one staffer dead Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says tests indicate the city's water is safe even though about 100,000 customers are still being advised to boil tap water before using it The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog are set to announce whether the rodent will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, say he's seen his shadow and has "predicted" six more weeks of winter A crowd protesting a right-wing commentator's appearance at the University of California at Berkeley hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire, prompting officials to call off the event A crowd protesting a far-right ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.