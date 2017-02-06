Zimbabwe: Parliament Summons Informat...

Zimbabwe: Parliament Summons Information Minister Mandiwanzira

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

PARLIAMENT has summoned Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira to explain developments surrounding last month's increase in data tariffs and the subsequent decision to suspend the hikes. The chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on ICTs, Mr Nelson Chamisa, confirmed that the Minister is expected to appear before the committee today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC