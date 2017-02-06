Zimbabwe: Parliament Summons Information Minister Mandiwanzira
PARLIAMENT has summoned Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira to explain developments surrounding last month's increase in data tariffs and the subsequent decision to suspend the hikes. The chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on ICTs, Mr Nelson Chamisa, confirmed that the Minister is expected to appear before the committee today.
