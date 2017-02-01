Zimbabwe: Pair in the Dock for Duping Farmers

Farmers in and around Harare lost livestock valued at over $30 000 to two suspected fraudsters who persuaded them to give them their animals on credit, but never paid back. Sithabile Chakanyuka and Samuel Marowa have 30 other pending cases of a similar nature still to be brought to court.They allegedly committed the offences in Mazowe, Harare, Beatrice and Nyabira.

