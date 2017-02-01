Zimbabwe: Opposition, Pressure Group Fume Over Mugabe's Birthday Bash
IT is an insult and a provocation for President Robert Mugabe's supporters to host his birthday celebrations at Matobo National Park, a local pressure group angrily warned last week. In a statement last week, the Matobo Community Development said " ... King Mzilikazi himself, who is resting at Entumbane in Matobo should be turning in their graves at the mention of Mugabe's birthday party close to resting place".
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC