Zimbabwe: Opposition, Pressure Group Fume Over Mugabe's Birthday Bash

IT is an insult and a provocation for President Robert Mugabe's supporters to host his birthday celebrations at Matobo National Park, a local pressure group angrily warned last week. In a statement last week, the Matobo Community Development said " ... King Mzilikazi himself, who is resting at Entumbane in Matobo should be turning in their graves at the mention of Mugabe's birthday party close to resting place".

