Zimbabwe: Opposition Politician Says Winning Seat Forced Mugabe to Respect Him

In October last year, Mliswa made a dramatic comeback to the house of assembly after polling 8 927 votes against Zanu PF's Ronald Chindeza who harvested 6 192 votes in a by-election. The former Zanu PF's Mashonaland west provincial chairman was also fired from the party before he was subsequently recalled from parliament where he was representing Hurungwe West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.