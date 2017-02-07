Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Tsvangirai Sues Over Atrocities Allegation
ZIMBABWE opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, is considering legal action against the country's deputy president, Phelekezela Mphoko, after allegations the former prime minister was involved in the atrocities of the 1980s. Tsvangirai is also accused of an attempt to assassinate liberation icon, Joshua Nkomo, during the disturbances.
