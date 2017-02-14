Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Tsvangirai Sets Tough Terms for Mujuru

T has reportedly set stringent conditions to forge an alliance with the embattled Joice Mujuru-led Zimbabwe People First ahead of next year's elections by barring the troubled nascent party from fielding candidates in constituencies won by the Morgan Tsvangirai-led party in 2008. MDC-T won one seat more than Zanu-PF in the 2008 harmonised polls which it intends to use as bargaining power, ignoring the 2013 polls in which the party was routed by Zanu-PF which scored more than two-thirds majority garnering 159 of the 210 National Assembly seats, while President Mugabe out-polled Mr Tsvangirai by 61.09 percent of the votes to 34.94.

