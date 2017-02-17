Zimbabwe: Nation Worried About SADC, ...

Zimbabwe: Nation Worried About SADC, AU Endorsements - Tsvangirai

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

T leader Morgan Tsvangirai said Wednesday Zimbabweans are worried about the role of the Southern African Development Cooperation and Africa Union ahead of fresh elections next year. The former prime minister was addressing the media after wrapping up his tour of Manicaland province during which he consulted Zimbabweans on the proposed opposition coalition against President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC