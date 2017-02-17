Zimbabwe: Nation Worried About SADC, AU Endorsements - Tsvangirai
T leader Morgan Tsvangirai said Wednesday Zimbabweans are worried about the role of the Southern African Development Cooperation and Africa Union ahead of fresh elections next year. The former prime minister was addressing the media after wrapping up his tour of Manicaland province during which he consulted Zimbabweans on the proposed opposition coalition against President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party.
