Zimbabwe: Mum Poisons Self as Son Marries Sex Worker

A MASVINGO woman reportedly tried to commit suicide by drinking poison after her elder son told the family he was going to marry a commercial sex worker. Nomathemba Moyo, 48, from Runyararo West suburb is currently battling for her life at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after allegedly drinking rat poison last Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

