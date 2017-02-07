Zimbabwe: Mum Poisons Self as Son Marries Sex Worker
A MASVINGO woman reportedly tried to commit suicide by drinking poison after her elder son told the family he was going to marry a commercial sex worker. Nomathemba Moyo, 48, from Runyararo West suburb is currently battling for her life at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after allegedly drinking rat poison last Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC