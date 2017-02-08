Zimbabwe: Mujuru 'Is Not a Leader, We...

Zimbabwe: Mujuru 'Is Not a Leader, We're Fed Up of Her Dictatorial Tendencies'

29 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Fired lieutenants of Zimbabwe's ex-vice president Joice Mujuru have hit back at their former boss, saying that she cannot sack them from the opposition Zimbabwe People First , as they are elders of the party. Mujuru announced on Wednesday, during a press conference, that she had expelled seven of her key allies from her ZimPF party, which she formed following her dismissal from both the ruling Zanu-PF and government.

