Zimbabwe: Mugabe to Hold Birthday Party in 'Worst City in Africa'
Is President Robert Mugabe really about to hold his 93rd birthday party right next to the worst city in Africa? The first of at least 100 000 party-goers started arriving on Thursday in Bulawayo, where the big bash is to be held at a school in the adjoining Matopos district on Saturday, according to the official Chronicle newspaper. Extra tents have been set up in case it rains and up to 200 buses are being "mobilised" to transport revellers, who will be hoping for a taste of birthday cake and the 150 cattle donated for the occasion.
